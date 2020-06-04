June 15, 1937 - June 2, 2020
Ela Duron, 82, of Bryan passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 3PM Thursday, June 4 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will also be on Thursday from 1PM until service time.
Born June 15, 1937 in Bryan, Texas she was the daughter of Felipe and Petra (Rodriguez) Duron. Ela loved to knit and was a strong Christian woman. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Her parents, Felipe, and Petra as well as her four sisters, Eva Munguia, Victoria Espiriqueta, Esther Cazares, and Virginia DeLeon; also four brothers, Phillip Duron, Noel Duron, Jesse Duron, and Daniel Duron all precede her in death.
Ela leaves behind to cherish her memories, a son, Fred Alfaro Jr.; three daughters, Mary Zeferino, Eva Morales and husband Lino, and Martha Lopez and husband Raul; twenty-four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.
