Gladys D. Dvoracek , 89, of Bryan , passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Memorial Funeral Chapel-College Station. Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the funeral home.

