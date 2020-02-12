June 27, 1928 - February 8, 2020
Mrs. Mayme "Hazle" Easterling died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home in College Station surrounded by family. She was born in Bryan on June 27, 1928.
Hazle and her husband Marty Easterling were married on March 13, 1948. They bought Kazmeier Poultry Farm and Hatchery from her parents when they retired in 1979. Until recently, she was active in the Neighborly class at First United Methodist Church serving in many positions.
Hazle Easterling was preceded in death by her parents Mayme Hugh Kazmeier and F.W. Kazmeier, husband G.M. "Marty" Easterling and her son W.T. "Bill" Easterling. She is survived by her daughter Mary Hazle Watson of College Station, her daughter-in-law Kay Easterling of Bryan, granddaughters and spouses: Dawn and Anthony Marks of North Zulch, Melanie and Byron Person of College Station, Lori and Kevin Coats of College Station, Lisa and Tim Evans of Leander, grandsons and spouses; Jason and Stephanie Gooch of Iola, Marty and Darla Easterling of College Station; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Hazle Easterling will be held on Wednesday, February 12th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A celebration of her life will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13th at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan with Dawn Lee Wakefield officiating. Entombment will follow at Rest-Ever Mausoleum, Bryan, Texas.
Memorials can be made to Encompass or First United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.
