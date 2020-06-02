December 7, 1931 - May 31, 2020
"Beyond the door there's peace I'm sure, because I know there'll be no more tears in heaven"
Chub Eddy died peacefully early Sunday morning, with his wife by his side.
Chub was born December 7, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas to John Vernon and Edith Eddy.
Chub went to school in Port Arthur after graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951 he entered Texas A&M. While at A&M he was in the Corp of Cadets in his senior year he served as Corp Commander and was a member of the Singing Cadets. He graduated in 1954 and entered flight school with the U.S. Air Force graduating in 1955. He flew New B-36 out of Guam and B-47 in Mediterranean.
After leaving the Air Force he was in the Insurance business and later Banking. He served on Board of Directors of the Boys Club and A&M Quarterback Club, Rotary and Lions Club.
Chub was a people person and a gentle and caring man. He loved his family. Chub Loved Texas A&M and all things Aggie he loved to hunt, fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Son John Scott Eddy.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Yeager-Eddy, grandson Michael Yeager, great granddaughter Tess Yeager. His Sister Marilyn Herring, Sister-in-law and Brother-in law- Linda and Joe Pruett, numerous nephews and nieces. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bryan. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel- Bryan with burial to follow at the Bryan City Cemetery.
The Service for Chub will be live streamed and can be found at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan Facebook.
