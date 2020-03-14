Drummond Edge, 97, of Temple, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Bryan City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists of Bryan.

