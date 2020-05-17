With Thanks for Edward "Edd" Reynolds
The family of Edd Reynolds extends their thanks to those who were so kind to reach out with cards, flowers, phone calls, visits and supported us in any way during this time of deep sorrow for our family. Also, our thanks to Melvin and Georgia Matthews and the personnel of TAMU Transportation Services Facility Maintenance for Food and Drinks.
We are also grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff of EMS, CHI St. Joseph, Encompass and Legacy Rehabilitation for the care Edd received. With deep appreciation from, Aline, Jim, Kelli, TJ, Kristy, Zach, Nina, Avery, Riley and Sadie.
