December 15, 1934 - June 22, 2020
Margaret Ann Lenz Eimann, affectionately known as "Tootie", was born December 15, 1934, to Henry and Alma Lenz in Kurten, Texas. She honored her parents and loved them deeply. She was a life-long resident of Brazos County and a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and later married. She was a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School.
Margaret Ann married Gilbert Ben Eimann on June 4, 1955 in Bryan, Texas. She adored her husband and he adored her. They had two daughters, Patricia and Karen. Margaret and Gilbert enjoyed 54 wonderful years together before his passing in 2009.
Prior to starting a family, Margaret worked as a clerk at W.F. Woolsworth. She later became a childcare provider. Margaret enjoyed caring for the children that she kept in her home and loved them and their parents as if they were her own. During the late 1960's, she began working outside of the home at Cooks Department Store and later Lone Star Gas. Margaret retired from Lone Star Gas in 1990 after 15 years of service.
After her retirement, Margaret and Gilbert devoted time to traveling, visiting with family, attending athletic events, and quiet time at home. She found pleasure in playing Wahoo and a game of 42, Aggie Football, the Aggie Band, Dr. Pepper, a sweet treat, and listening to gospel and country music. She spent time outdoors caring for her flowers, bird watching, and feeding the fish and deer on her property. She looked forward to the Corp of Cadets March to the Brazos each spring, in which she observed from her ATV on many occasions.
Christian values were instilled in Margaret at a young age and she cherished her commitment to the Lord. She was a kind, gentle, and loving soul. Margaret was a woman of integrity and she expected people to be kind to one another. She was meek and quiet much of the time, but in doing so showed strength. She loved deeply and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. She welcomed folks in her home and enjoyed hosting events, as well as impromptu visits.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Eimann, her parents, Henry and Alma Lenz, her brothers, Eugene Lenz and William Lenz, and her sisters, Bernice Myers, Doris Luther, Johanna Luther, and Mary Lou Newsom.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Patt and Terry Junek, of Snook, Texas, Karen and Thomas Coleman, of Caldwell, Texas; brother Fred Lenz and his wife Francis, of Forney, Texas; grandchildren, Ben Coleman and his wife Kelli, of Caldwell, Texas, and Miranda Rubach and her husband Robert, of Snook, Texas; great-grandchild, Hadley Rubach; and many nephews and nieces. Special to Mamo "Tootie" were Kody Junek and his wife Noreen, and their daughter Avery, of Bryan, Texas. Kim Tyrone, her close companion, was also dear to her.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorials to be sent to the Bethel Lutheran Church.
