August 29, 1953 - March 21, 2020
Arnett Ronald Elliott, 66, of Iola, Texas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends. He was a gentle man who loved his family dearly. He will be remembered as a fun-loving person who could always make his family and friends laugh.
Arnett is preceded in death by his parents Arnett and Mable Elliott.
He is survived by his children; Josh Elliott and his wife Saundra, Kacey Bourke and her husband Rocky and Ashley Elliott as well as his siblings Evelyn Elliott, Judy Evans. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Kelsey Trogden, Coy Elliott, Tyler Elliott, Barrett Bourke and Brynn Bourke. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately