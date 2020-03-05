March 1, 1937 - February 28, 2020
Dr. Kenneth S. Eng, Jr., 82 of Columbia, Mississippi and San Antonio, Texas passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home in Mississippi.
A visitation will be held from 5 - 7 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday at First Baptist Church in Bryan. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Robertson County.
Dr. Kenneth Stuart Eng, Jr., son of Kenneth Stuart, Sr. and Janahn Marjorie (Larson) Eng, was born March 1, 1937 in Norfolk, NE. He was raised in the Newman Grove, NE area, graduating from Newman Grove High School. He went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and his PhD in animal nutrition from Oklahoma State University.
Ken had a long and storied career as a consulting feed yard nutritionist, rancher, and poet. Ken was a pioneer in the beef cattle industry and has left a legacy that will not be forgotten.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline McDonald Eng; his parents: Kenneth S. Eng, Sr. and Janahn Marjorie (Larson) Eng.
Kenneth is survived by daughters Laura Eng and Julie Logue and son-in-law Joe Logue of Arizona, Denise McBride Littlejohn and son-in-law Michael of Texas, son Douglas McBride, Jr. and daughter-in-law Debbie of Texas; grandchildren Matthew Kortsen and wife, Nicole, Michael Kortsen, Mason Kortsen, Kevin Logue, Chandler Littlejohn, Casi Conrad and husband Jake, Douglas McBride III and wife Brittany, Jamie Botkin Ray and husband Craig; great grandchildren Karlie and Krista Kortsen, Brooklyn, Baylee and Kynedi McBride and Layton and Presley Ray.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Newman Grove High School Bluejay Foundation, c/o Christie Wallin, P.O. Box 370, Newman Grove, NE 68758, christine.wallin@ngpublicschools.com, which provides college scholarships to high school students or to the church of your choice.
