Dr. Kenneth Eng Jr., 83, of Columbia, MS., passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Baptist Church Bryan.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Eng, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

