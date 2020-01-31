February 27, 1984 - January 24, 2020
Justine Sue Espinoza, 35, of Bryan passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Services are set for Saturday February 1 from 4-7pm with a 5PM Service.
Born February 27, 1984 in Perkasie, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of Robert Daniel and Joanne Schultz. Justina loved spending time with her family and especially her three children. She enjoyed music and being able to help others.
She is preceded in death by one sister, Melinda Lee Daniel.
Justina leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Jeovani Espinoza; two sons, Jeovani Espinoza Jr., and Jaxson Espinoza; daughter, Jovanna Espinoza; her parents; sister, Nina Loyd and husband Michael; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Please View and Sign Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com.
Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately