February 27, 1984 - January 24, 2020

Justine Sue Espinoza, 35, of Bryan passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Services are set for Saturday February 1 from 4-7pm with a 5PM Service.

Born February 27, 1984 in Perkasie, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of Robert Daniel and Joanne Schultz. Justina loved spending time with her family and especially her three children. She enjoyed music and being able to help others.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Melinda Lee Daniel.

Justina leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Jeovani Espinoza; two sons, Jeovani Espinoza Jr., and Jaxson Espinoza; daughter, Jovanna Espinoza; her parents; sister, Nina Loyd and husband Michael; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Service information

Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S Texas Ave
Bryan, TX 77802
