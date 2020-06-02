06/08/1964 - 05/30/2020

Roy Luther Eubanks, 55, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Bryan.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, June 3rd at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan with John Maurer officiating.

Roy was born on June 8, 1964 in Germany. He worked at Texas A&M University as a carpenter for the University Center, Rudder Theatre Complex and Special Events.

Roy is preceded in death by his father, Willie S. Eubanks; and his wife, Phyllis Eubanks.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Eubanks; brother and sister-in-law, Deryle and April Eubanks; two nieces; and close friends, Billy Bieilamowitz and Allan E. Minde.

