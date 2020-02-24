January 30, 1935 - February 20, 2020
John Henry Evans was born on January 30, 1935 in Griffin, Texas to parents, Alfred Douglas and Mary Jane Evans. He passed away to his Heavenly home with his family by his side on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 85.
He was a graduate of Troup High School. He married Betty Ruth Reynolds on July 1, 1965 in Navasota. John was employed with Southern Pacific Railroad for 40 years before his retirement. He was a resident of Hearne for the past 60years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hearne. John was a man of God and faith. He never met a stranger. He loved his cows and gardening but above all he loved God and his family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Evans and daughter, Johnna Evans.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Evans of Hearne; daughters, Quinda Bennett of Leesville, LA and Dowana Bates and husband Mike Scofield of Bryan; bonus son and daughter, Bernie and Linda Huckaby of Hearne; sister, Bobbie Jane Davis of Richardson; 4 grandchildren, Christie Bates, Brandi Bennett, Brad Bennett and wife Lanice, Brian Bennett and wife Casey; 2 great grandchildren, Bailee Bennett and Emily Bennett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church in Hearne. Burial will follow in Norwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5-7PM at the First Baptist Church in Hearne.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church 105 West Davis Hearne, Texas 77859, H.O.P.E. Rescue Center P.O. Box 545 Hearne 77859 or to the charity of choice.
