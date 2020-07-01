Miriam Ebere Ezeanuna, 38, of College Station, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION.

To send flowers to the family of Miriam Ebere Ezeanuna, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 3
Service
Friday, July 3, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
