W. N. "Junior" Fabian, Jr., 94, of Navasota, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14, at First Baptist Church of Navasota.

