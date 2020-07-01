January 18, 1939 - June 29, 2020
Mary Pat Fagan, 81, of Bryan passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center.
A private family graveside will be held at Bryan City Cemetery.
Pat was born January 18, 1939 in Caldwell, Burleson County the daughter of Francis D. and Mary (Andrews) Vance. She was employed with K.D. Timmons for 55 years. Pat loved to travel and being out in the country with her pets. She was Methodist faith.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Vance.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Armstrong, Debbie Schulz and husband Don, and Jerry Fagan; grandchildren, Trish McCleary, Lee Armstrong, Nicole Schulz, Tiffany McClure and Colby Fagan; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
