February 21, 1915 - January 2, 2020
Mary F. Federici, 104, of College Station, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Beloved wife of 65 years, to George Federici; loving mother of, Jean A. Dobis, Fred (Nancee) Federici of Oakmont, Mary Jo (Dr. John) Ufema of Houston; and Dr. George (Lynda) Federici of Philadelphia; grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of 22, great-great grandmother of five.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Vitarelli,; her husband and eight siblings. Mary was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School in Dubois, PA, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Carlow University. Throughout her career in education, she taught at various schools in the Pittsburgh area. Mary will be sadly missed by her family and her dedicated caregiver, Mrs. Zeferina Sanchez of Bryan.
She will always be remembered for opening her home to family and friends for the large Italian dinners she would prepare.
Family and friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., in Oakmont, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont, PA with interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Lower Burrell, PA.
Memorials may be made in her memory to Eternal Work Television Network/WETN, Mother M. Angelica, Foundress, 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, AL 35210-9768.
