March 1, 1933 - February 17, 2020
James Bertrand Fickey, age 86, passed away on February 17th, 2020 in Bryan TX. James was born to Frank and Mary Fickey on March 1st, 1933 at the old St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.
He is the youngest of four children, two sisters and a brother. He was happily married to Anita Fickey for 66 years and the father of four boys.
James served in the Army for two years. He retired from Texas A&M University in 1994. He served as President of Wickson Creek Special Utility District Board and served as Grand Knight, District Deputy, and was an Honorary Life Member of the fourth degree of the Knights of Columbus and a founding member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Ushers Club.
James absolutely adored the outdoors and traveled the United States, Canada and Alaska with his wife Anita. When they both retired from Texas A&M University, they bought an RV and set out to travel as much as possible. Both James and Anita even took on the challenge of taking all four of their oldest grandchildren on summer vacation camping trips, and later adding two more grandchildren into the mix.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Fickey; his sisters, Helen Scholle and Margarite Benson; brother, Frank "Bub" Fickey; and his sons, Mark R Fickey and Paul A Fickey. Survivors include his beloved wife, Anita Sims Fickey; sons, James and Cheryl Fickey, David and Jamie Fickey; grandchildren, PJ, Kail, Christopher, Jamie Lynn, Scott and J'Nell and four great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm with a Rosary being recited at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel. A Mass will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
The family would truly like to thank the staff members of Traditions Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or CHI St. Joseph Hospital Foundation, are appreciated.
