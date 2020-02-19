Albin Finke, 95, of White Hall, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Salem Lutheran Church in Navasota.
Feb 20
Calling Hours
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM-5:00PM
Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home
815 S LaSalle St
Navasota, TX 77868
Friends & Family Gathering
Thursday, February 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home
815 S LaSalle St
Navasota, TX 77868
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM
Salem Lutheran Church
2373 FM 2988
Navasota, TX 77868
