Albin Finke, 95, of White Hall, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Salem Lutheran Church in Navasota.

To send flowers to the family of Albin Finke, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Calling Hours
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM-5:00PM
Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home
815 S LaSalle St
Navasota, TX 77868
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Albin's Calling Hours begins.
Feb 20
Friends & Family Gathering
Thursday, February 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home
815 S LaSalle St
Navasota, TX 77868
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Albin's Friends & Family Gathering begins.
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM
Salem Lutheran Church
2373 FM 2988
Navasota, TX 77868
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Albin's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.