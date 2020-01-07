December 31, 2019 - December 31, 2019
Patrick Henry Ford passed away on December 31, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station, Texas. He was born on December 31, 2019 in College Station, Texas to Patrick Jonathan and Wendy Suzanne Ford.
He is survived by his 4 sisters, Molly, Annabella, Charlotte, and Lucy.
His paternal grandparents are Patrick and Nanette Ford and maternal grandparents Susan Emerson and David Valverde.
Patrick Henry Ford, our first son, will be dearly missed during our time on earth. Though we hurt at the loss of you now, we take comfort knowing that you will never have to know pain. We look forward to the day when the Good Lord welcomes us into Heaven and we get to see Henry again and hold him in our arms. Forever in our hearts and minds you will always be loved Patrick Henry Ford.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5-8 PM, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM, on January 10, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION.
Please visit Patrick's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately