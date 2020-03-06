July 4, 1945 - February 29, 2020
Richard Ed Foster, age 74, of Bryan, Texas passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 4, 1945 to Edward and Mabel (Evans) Foster. Richard graduated from Permian High School in Odessa, Texas, University of Texas Arlington, Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, and Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas with a Master of Science degree in Biology.
Richard retired from Exxon after 33 years of dedicated service as both a research technician and operator. After studying as a graduate student, Richard traveled to the rainforest of Colombia collecting and identifying aquatic and entomological organisms. He then worked as a Park Ranger in both the Everglades and the Grand Canyon, and taught school in Elkhart, Texas.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carolyn F. Foster; children, Amy D. Foster, Gregory A. Foster and wife Michelle; and grandchildren, Alayna and Carissa Foster.
Richard lived an exemplary life. He was a man of his word. He was always a supportive and loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a heart of gold, always giving of himself. He had tenderness for the elderly and could often be found adopting an older neighbor. Richard loved many things in life. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and politics. He loved history and could tell you about any battle ever fought. He was a teacher at heart and if you wanted to learn, he was a willing and thorough instructor. He will be greatly missed, but his teachings regarding living a life of integrity will live on through his children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Brenham Memorial Chapel with Pastor Michael Weaver officiating.
Family has asked that memorials be given is his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.supportwoundedwarriorproject.org.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer Street, Brenham. 979.836.3611 Tributes may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately