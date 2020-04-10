November 10, 1930 - April 3, 2020
Thomas P. Foster entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on April 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Tom was born in Haskell, Texas to Hubert Foster and Gladys Moize. He attended Lubbock High School and graduated in 1948.
Shortly after graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and was a decoder in Japan during the Korean Conflict. After returning to the states, Tom joined the Lubbock Fire Department on October 16, 1952. He became a driver on March 16, 1956 and was later promoted to Lieutenant in December 1962. Tom was promoted to Captain on March 31, 1967 in which he began the training of firefighters for the LFD. In June of 1970, he was promoted to District Chief then on August 16, 1975 he was promoted to Fire Chief of the Lubbock Fire Department. He served in this capacity for the next ten years. As Fire Chief he built several new fire stations and worked diligently to upgrade the department's equipment.
Upon retirement from the Lubbock Fire Department he and his wife moved to College Station in January 1986, where he began his new adventure as Associate Director of TEEX. For the next ten years Chief Foster was instrumental in upgrading projects and in laying groundwork for further improvement at the fire field. He was also instrumental in establishing Task Force I.
Chief Foster retired from TEEX in 1996. Tom was appointed to the State Fire Commission of Texas by the governor of Texas. He was President of Texas Fire Chiefs Association. Chief Foster also taught classes at the National Fire Academy. He was also an avid golfer, an artist, a poet and he loved music.
Tom was a member of Parkway Baptist Church where he served in many areas. He was a deacon, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school and Awanas. Tom's deepest passion was missions, in which he became very involved and supported Operation Christmas Child.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Betty Billington, Vera Cardwell and Vera Bailey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann of 64 loving years; his son, Wesley Foster of Conroe; his daughter, Teresa and her husband Kenny Toney of Caldwell, and Trina and her husband Tim Walker of Nashville, Tenn. Tom, better known as "Paw" to his grandchildren, Kyle, Kory, Cody, Dusty, Jacob, and Tessa. He also had twelve great-grandchildren, Kysen, Kaden, Klaire, Kambree, Kolby, Kipton, Kaegan, Avianna, Haley, Luke, Maddie Grace, and Catie Beth. His grandchildren and "greats" were the ray of sunshine in his life.
Due to current government recommendations, the graveside service was limited to family members only. A Memorial Service to celebrate Tom's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, it was Tom's wish that those who desire may do so by supporting Operation Christmas Child through Parkway Baptist Church, 1401 Southwest Parkway, College Station, TX, 77840.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately