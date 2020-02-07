Emma Foust, 86, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. Services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at the funeral home.
Foust, Emma
