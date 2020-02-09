June 14, 1933 - February 5, 2020
Emma Jean Foust passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after a life devoted to her Lord, family, and friends. She will be missed dearly, but she is now reunited with her Savior.
Emma Jean Foust was born to her parents, Melvin Chrisco and Alma Etta Edwards, on June 14, 1933, in Damascus, Arkansas. Emma grew up for most of her childhood on her family's farm in Damascus, with her five siblings, Erma Webster, Doyne Chrisco, Glennie Bell, Jimmy Chrisco, and Linda Medina. The family moved to Florida when Emma was ten, during part of her father's service in the Navy, and then permanently moved to Madera, California, when she was fourteen years old. Emma enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and, most of all, basketball, during her high school years at Madera High School. Lifelong friendships were made during her high school years, some that have lasted to this day!
Emma met her husband, Robert Foust, while they were both driving transfer vehicles. She had invited him to be a fourth player for a card game, and he presented her with a handmade broom, and the rest is history! It was meant to be. Emma had five children, Rocky Neal, Kathy Dunn, Kenneth Neal, Arthur Neal, and Tina Mercatoris, that she raised with all her love. Emma also had six step-children, Randy Hain, Patrick Hain, Mikel Foust, Jeffre Foust, Sherri Yeates, and Laurie Payne, that she loved like her own children. She worked hard to help provide for her family, working as a migrant field worker picking cotton and cutting grapes. After relocating to Los Angeles, she trained and worked in electrical board soldering, which lead to contract work for projects with NASA. Emma was always optimistic and determined to do her best in everything she put her mind and hand to.
Emma enjoyed reading, crocheting, painting with liquid embroidery, sewing, writing poetry, and, above all, travelling. She had many memorable trips to Ireland, Alaska, Cancun, and Canada. Emma found her purpose in life through her dedication to God, family, friends, her church, and her community. She gave a lot of time and charitable support to local needs in her community. People will remember Emma for her generosity and concern for others, but they will also never forget her frankness of speech. Her family will remember Emma for her sincerity, honesty, determined spirit, and, of course, her love.
Emma will be reunited in heaven with her husbands, Henry Neal, Walter Hain, and James Magee; her children, Rocky Neal, Arthur Neal, Kenneth Neal, and Patrick Hain; her parents, Melvin Chrisco and Alma Etta Edwards; and her siblings, Erma Webster, Doyne Chrisco, Glennie Bell, and Jimmy Chrisco.
She will be missed dearly by her children, Kathy Dunn and husband Jack Dunn, Tina Mercatoris and husband Rob Mercatoris, Randy Hain and wife Dawna Hain, Mikel Foust, Jeffre Foust and wife Kay Foust, Sherrie Yeates, and Laurie Payne; her sister, Linda Medina; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 am - 12 pm, with a Celebration of Life to begin at 12 pm, on Tuesday, February 11th, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN.
