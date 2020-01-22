October 22, 1961 - January 11, 2020
Melva Fowler joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven, on January 11, 2020, after a life devoted to her Lord, family, and friends.
Melva Fowler was born to her parents, Jennie Mae Campbell and Neshober Houston, on October 22, 1961, in Houston, Texas. Melva grew up in Bryan, Texas, with her five siblings, Fredderick Wayne Campbell, Ronald Earl Campbell, Willie Dean Campbell, Wilma Jean Campbell, and Rachelle Rene Campbell.
Melva has three children, Johnny Rooks, Donnie Rooks, and Melva Carter. Melva was also a mother to many children, even though they were not biologically hers. She would take in anyone that needed help, and raise them as her own. Melva was a giver: a giver of kindness, support, and love. Her children "have never felt love that could ever come close to the unconditional love that their mother gave them." It was important to her that everyone felt special and loved, and that they could be themselves. Her home was a judgement-free zone and everyone was welcome! She was a woman that shared her unconditional love, free spirit, and faith with everyone she came in contact with- a true angel.
Melva was a member of College Hills Missionary Baptist Church for many years. Her faith was very important to her as she was a devoted follower of Christ. She loved to spread the word of God, but was very tolerant and accepting of anyone or any faith. Melva also enjoyed crafting, if she saw something, she could easily recreate it. Melva spent most of her time with her beloved grandchildren though. She thoroughly spoiled them and loved every second of it!
Melva will be greeted in heaven by the love of her life, Jackie Fowler, and her mother, Jennie Mae Campbell.
Melva will be dearly missed by her sons, Johnny Rooks and Donnie Rooks; daughter, Melva Carter; her grandchildren and all those that came into her life.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Thursday, January 23rd, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am, on Friday, January 24th, at the funeral home.
Please visit Melva's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
