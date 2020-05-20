Roger William Fulton, 38, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at First Baptist Church in New Baden.

