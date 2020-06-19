November 1, 1932 - June 16, 2020
Mr. Bobby Joe Fuqua, 87, of Anderson, passed away Tuesday, June 16th at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 20th at First Baptist Church of Navasota, with a celebration of his life beginning at 1:00pm, the Rev. Clyde Larrabee will officiate. Interment will follow in Erwin Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Bobby was born in Anderson, Texas on November 1, 1932 to Carmen (Lavender) and Boone Fuqua. He and his wife JoAnn were married in Nederland, Texas on December 3, 1971. Bobby worked for many years as a supervisor at Texas Eastern and was well respected by all who know and worked with him. Outgoing and talkative, Bobby never met a stranger! He had a gift for storytelling and will be remembered for his love of the Lord, his quick wit and sharp focus. His attention to detail made him stand out to those who had the pleasure of knowing him. His passion was taking care of his family ranch in Anderson and serving God and his church family.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 48 years, JoAnn Fuqua; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Kim Fuqua and Kyle and Donna Pruitt; daughters and son-in-law, Tami Fuqua and Charla and Guy Smallwood Jr.; grandchildren, Samuel Fuqua, William Barnhart, E. Deon Nelson, Jr. and Hanna Etter; and great-grandchildren, John Henry Etter and Hazel Grace Etter.
Serving as pallbearers are William Barnhart, Jr., Deon Nelson, Jr., Roger Douglas, Skip Cronchic, Allen Kolby and Ben Swank. Honorary pallbearers are Thomnas Moore, Bud Hainey, Shelton Boone and Samuel Fuqua.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Boone and Carmen Fuqua; and daughter, Paula McKinley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial contribution be made in his name to First Baptist Church of Navasota or the Fuqua Cemetery Association.
