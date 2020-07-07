Jane Fuschak, 92, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:00 am at First Pentecostal Church. Services will be at 11:00 am Friday at the church.

