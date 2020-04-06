August 11, 1958 - April 3, 2020
LeRoy Galan passed away on April 3, 2020 in his home. As a precautionary measurement during this unprecedented time, LeRoy's family and friends will remember him in private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to share your memories and stories of LeRoy on his memorial site at leroygalan.com.
LeRoy was born to Gloria Rendon Galan and Ernest Galan in San Antonio, Texas. LeRoy was devoted to his family and lifelong friends. He enthusiastically served his country in the United States Navy where he traveled across the world. After returning home, LeRoy continued his travels across the US as an over-the-road (OTR) truck driver, and used this career as a way to keep in touch with his shipmates.
Always cheerful, LeRoy will be remembered for his warm smile, welcoming laughter, and wisecracking. He always looked forward to coffee and tacos with his breakfast crew. Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes and he would travel anywhere to enjoy a good fishing spot with a friend. Anywhere he traveled, Leroy brought a fishing pole and a grill, especially when he was on the road as an OTR truck driver. He loved spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews passing along his love and lifelong skills.
His mother, Gloria Rendon Galan precedes him in death.
LeRoy married Jackie Galan, the love of his life, in 2009. He is also survived by his father, Ernest Galan; his sisters, Norma Rivas, Diana Villagran, and Terri Holliday; his children, Christopher and Randy; his grandchildren, Lorenzo, Antony, James, Pudge, Rose, and Wyatt; his nieces and nephews Jodi, Rick, Jesse, Andrea, Steve, Mario, Seth, Mia, Gabriel, Aiden, Brady, Lilly.
Fish on Brotha, see you in Alaska!
