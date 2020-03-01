August 24, 1921 - February 22, 2020
Mildred Gallagher, 98, of Bryan, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Life Tribute Celebration will begin with a visitation at 6:00 pm followed by the memorial service at 7:00 pm, Friday, March 6, both at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Interment will be at 2:30 pm, Saturday, March 7, at Seaside Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Mildred was born in Austin, Texas to Frank and Edith (Glass) Johnson. She married Leonard Homer Gallagher Sr. and they shared sixty-nine years of marriage. Mr. Gallagher passed away in 2009. They had three sons; Len, Mike, and Pat, who were a great joy to her and her husband. They spent many hours supporting them at sporting and other events. Mildred worked as an Administrative Assistant for 40 years at Celanese. Her strong Christian faith, from early age and throughout her life, was a blessing to her and to others. She knew she was called to be obedient to God and to seek above all things to serve and glorify Him.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband and son Mike.
She is survived by her sons; Len and wife Diana; Rev. Pat and wife Suzanne; her four grandsons, whom she dearlyloved; Tucker and wife Suzy; Neil and wife Jenny, Colby and wife Kelli, Jordan and wife Michelle; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandsons.
Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, 3001 S. College Ave. Bryan, Texas 77801.
