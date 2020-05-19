September 17, 1952 - May 15, 2020
Roy C. Garcia, of College Station, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 67 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born in Bryan, Texas on September 17, 1952 to Ysidro Garcia, Sr. and Maria. He was married for 45 years to Susie Sifuentez Garcia and had three children, Sandie Garcia, Leticia Garcia, and Roy Garcia and wife Rachel. He had one granddaughter Laynie Hernandez and many grand fur babies.
Roy graduated from Bryan High School in 1973 and attended TSTI in Waco, Texas. He was self-employed and owned his own a/c business for 35 years, in which he took great pride in. He, then, worked at Texas A&M as an a/c mechanic and for parking services where he retired in 2017. He loved everything Texas A&M. He loved working there for many years and he especially loved watching the Aggie football, baseball, and softball games. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He's infamously known for his gatherings and celebrations whether it was a BBQ cookout, watching a football game, hosting a game night or holiday party, or making a "Garcia" breakfast. He always loved being with his big family.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is preceded in death by his parents Ysidro and Maria Garcia, brother Ruben Garcia, Sr., and sisters Rosie Ortiz, Yolanda Rosser, and Linda Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Susie and children, Sandie Garcia, Leticia Garcia, and Roy Garcia, Jr. and wife Rachel. He also leaves behind his pride and joy, granddaughter, Laynie Hernandez. He will be missed by his siblings, Ysidro Garcia, Jr. and wife Elia, Mary Helen Ramirez and J.J., Melva Mireles and Rod, Annie Ramirez and Billy, and Richard Garcia and Norma. He had numerous nieces and nephews that adored him and the special nicknames he gave them.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at S.O.S. Ministries in Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Roy's favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or MD Anderson Cancer Center. The family would also like to thank the great doctors and nursing staff at Baylor Scott & White and MD Anderson Cancer Center and, especially, his wonderful and caring home health care nurses from Traditions, Melanie and Mona, who will always hold a special place in his family's hearts. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
