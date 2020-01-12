September 22, 1943 - December 31, 2019
Katherine W. Gardner, 76, passed away peacefully, in Bryan, on December 31st, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born, Katherine Johnson McCutcheon, on September 22nd, 1943, to Katherine Shumway Moore and Kenneth Delano McCutcheon, Jr.
While a student at The University at Arlington, Katherine met Don Wood of Dallas. The couple married in 1965. In 1972, they moved to College Station, where Don was employed at Texas A&M University. Soon after arriving, they attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station. Katherine then went on to completing a Master's degree in English at Texas A&M, she started working as a Second Language ( ESL) to international students in the university's English Language Institute, a profession she maintained for more than 25 years.
Reflected in the fact that Katherine was originally an art major in college, but later switched to English, she enjoyed a life-long interest in drawing and painting - both their practice and appreciation- and also loved the English language and the words of which it is comprised. When alone, she often read or did crossword puzzles, and when she was with others, she would enjoy a good game of Scrabble whenever she could. Katherine was, also, an avid swimmer for many years, and regularly sang in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church choir. Befitting her nickname, "Kitty," she was a passionate cat-lover, but was also fond of dogs.
Katherine is survived by her son, Donald Coleman Wood and wife Akiko Takahashi, of Akita, Japan; and her daughter, Meredith Katherine Wood of Austin, Texas. She also leaves behind four younger sisters, Margaret Anne Thorpe of Beaumont, Texas, Deborah L. McCutcheon of Truro, Massachusetts, Robin Rowe of Fort Worth, Texas and husband David, and Janie Smith of Mansfield, Texas and husband David; and her younger brother, Fred Coleman and wife Carol, of Euless, Texas. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Seiko T. Wood and Motoko T. Wood; nephews, Matt Haley, Steven Hagle, Robert Rowe, Thomas Rowe, Christopher Thorpe, and Austin Coleman; and niece, Meagan M. Haley.
Katherine was a loving mother and grandmother who will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station, beginning at 1 pm, on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katherine's name to the Aggieland Humane Society.
Please visit www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and for more information about Katherine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately