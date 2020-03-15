Jenny Garner, 69, of College Station, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation will be 10 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, with services following at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION.

To plant a tree in memory of Jenny Garner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.