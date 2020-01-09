Jarvis Huey Garvin, 62, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at New Testament Church.
Garvin, Jarvis Huey
