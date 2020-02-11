Santa (Garza) Alvarado, 83, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Services pending with Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
(Garza) Alvarado, Santa
To plant a tree in memory of Santa Alvarado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Santa (Garza) Alvarado, 83, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Services pending with Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately