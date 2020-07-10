Alvaro Garza, 73, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Santa Theresa Catholic Church.
Service information
Jul 14
Visitation
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 14
Rosary and Memory Share
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
6:00PM-7:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary and Memory Share begins.
Jul 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
1212 Lucky Street
Bryan, TX 77803
1212 Lucky Street
Bryan, TX 77803
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately