March 9, 1947 - July 8, 2020

Alvaro Garza, 73, passed away at Legacy Nursing home on July 8th 2020. He married Amalia Garza November 19th, 1975, in Laredo, Texas. Beginning their life together and raising their children (Janie E. Hill, Julia Perez, Maria Perez, Arturo Perez, and Daniel G. Perez). Garza lived a full life including a Golden Glove Championship to a successful career and retirement from the City of College Station, Texas. A Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6 pm, on Tuesday, July 14th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, on Wednesday, July 15th, at Santa Therese Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow Mass, at Bryan City Cemetery.

Please visit Alvaro's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.

To send flowers to the family of Alvaro Garza, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 14
Visitation
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 14
Rosary and Memory Share
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary and Memory Share begins.
Jul 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
11:00AM
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
1212 Lucky Street
Bryan, TX 77803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.