March 9, 1947 - July 8, 2020
Alvaro Garza, 73, passed away at Legacy Nursing home on July 8th 2020. He married Amalia Garza November 19th, 1975, in Laredo, Texas. Beginning their life together and raising their children (Janie E. Hill, Julia Perez, Maria Perez, Arturo Perez, and Daniel G. Perez). Garza lived a full life including a Golden Glove Championship to a successful career and retirement from the City of College Station, Texas. A Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6 pm, on Tuesday, July 14th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, on Wednesday, July 15th, at Santa Therese Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow Mass, at Bryan City Cemetery.
Please visit Alvaro's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
