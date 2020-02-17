Nell Virginia Gay, 91, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visitation will be 12 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, at the funeral center.

