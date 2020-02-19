October 23, 1928 - February 16, 2020
Our mother was born at home, in the area of Arlington, Alabama on October 23, 1928. She was the oldest of three children: Nell (Harris) Gay, Charles Edward Harris (deceased), and Linda Lewis (Wayne).
Our parents were married on May 10, 1947. They have two daughters : Carolyn Walker (Charlie), Margi Johnson (Steve). She has eight grandchildren: Hal Walker (Renee), Wayne Walker (Carolyn), Eric Whitney, Ashley Lewis, Tyler Centanni, Holli Centanni (Malcom Johnson), Luke Centanni, Lorrie Ermis (Bryan).
Mother has thirteen great grandchildren: Payton Walker, Regan Walker, Madison Walker (fiancé Dakota Cline), Tanner Walker (Bri), Noah Walker, Daniel Walker, Catherine Walker, Logan Walker, Mason Lewis, Mila Lewis, Braxton Johnson, Greyson Ermis, and Everlie Ermis.
Our mother enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing (counted cross-stitch), time with her family, gardening, traveling and in her working career she was the Comptroller and Treasurer for Holditch & Associates.
She is already greatly missed. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Hal L. Gay.
A funeral service will be held at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00am with a reception at noon. The committal service is to follow at College Station City Cemetery.
The family has requested that donations be made to Hospice Brazos Valley in lieu of flowers.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
