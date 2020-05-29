April 18, 1953 - May 22, 2020
Mrs. Mary E. Gayle, 67, of Irving, Texas, formerly of Navasota passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at UT Southwestern William P Clements Jr. University Hospital in Dallas, Texas. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Oakland Cemetery in Navasota. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Mary was born in Navasota, Texas on April 18, 1953, to Anthony (Tony) Bohack and Lucille (Lucy) Frances (Burzynski) Bohack. Mary was a 1972 graduate of Navasota High School and a former employee of the Navasota Examiner and Grimes County Review newspaper. In September of 1977, she married Larry Gayle, also of Navasota and a former employee of Radio Station KWBC. They made their home in Irving, Texas where Mary was a homemaker and member of the Westside Church of Christ. They had one son, Chad Alan Gayle. Mary was a very accomplished cook, baker and homemaker. For a number of years, she made quilts and dolls. She loved ornamental gardening and was especially fond of hydrangeas. The family would like her to be remembered as a good mother and a caring loving person who liked to help others. The highlight of her last few years of life was her daughter-in-law, Tiffany.
Mary suffered a sudden hemorrhagic stroke on May 20th and was determined to be brain dead May 22nd. Her organs were donated to Southwest Transplant Alliance so the lives of others could be saved.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Gayle; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Tiffany Gayle of Grand Prairie, Texas; brother, Leon Bohack of Navasota; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Peggy Glover of League City, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold T. Bohack; mother-in-law, Irene Gayle; and brother-in-law, James Curtis Gayle.
