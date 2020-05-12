Mary Litecky Geffert January 12, 1931 - May 7, 2020 Mary Litecky Geffert, born January 12, 1931 in New York City to Andrej Litecky and Maria Velgos Litecky, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Andrew Litecky; and her sister, Margaret Demkovich. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Emil Andrew Geffert; her brother, Frank Litecky; her son Michael Andrew Geffert (Annette); her daughter, Leslie Susan Merritt (David); five grandchildren, Gregory Andrew Geffert (Laura), Lauren Michelle Geffert (Michael Slattery), Lindsay Elizabeth Barnes (Andrew), Kelly Nichols (Matt), Kimberly Anne Merritt; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary grew up on a dairy farm in Mt. Holly, New Jersey. While in New Jersey, she met her husband whose family happened to be from the same town as her parents, Sborov, Czechoslovakia. She was married in Whiting, Indiana on August 22,1953 and moved to Houston where she resided for 65 years. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved to cook with her grandchildren, especially her family Slovak recipes. She was also an accomplished watercolor and oil artist. She enjoyed gardening and horticulture. She had a lifelong love for education and music and took continuing education and piano classes well into her eighties. Mary had a successful career as an accomplished real estate broker for over 40 years in Houston. Mary was generous with her time, was active in her church where she served as a Eucharistic minister. And, she was an advocate for children as a CASA volunteer. She loved getting together with her neighbors and friends, especially Saturday breakfasts at Mighty Burger, bunko nights, and water aerobics at the YMCA. Mary was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She spent her final days at a retirement community in Bryan, Texas, to be close to family. A special thanks goes out to all her caregivers at The Isle of Watercrest, the Encompass hospice nurses, medical technicians, and social workers that supported and cared for her in her final days. Her family gives all glory and thanks to God in celebration for her life as a servant of Christ and takes comfort in knowing that she is with her Savior for eternity. Funeral rosary and mass will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Houston, Texas on Monday, May 11 at 12 PM with interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Anderson, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 http://alz.org
