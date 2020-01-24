Larry Darnell Gilbert, Jr., 36, of Grand Prairie Tx, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Galilee Baptist Church of Bryan. Arrangements are entrusted to Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan.

