Bobby Gilbert, Sr., 75, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Pool Chapel Baptist Church in Madisonville. Arrangements are in care of All Families Mortuary in Madisonville.

