May 18, 1933 - March 5, 2020
Freddie Goehl, 86, of College Station, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Bryan Texas. Visitation at Callaway-Jones will begin on Monday, March 9that 6 pm followed by rosary starting at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the interment to follow in Rest Ever Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:45 am, with Rev. Msgr. John McCaffrey and Father Andrew Dinh officiating services. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Freddie, Russel Fredrick Goehl, was born to William and Eulalia Wolfe Goehl in Quincy, Illinois May 18, 1933. He married Wanneta Williams on Feb 14, 1953. Served in U.S. Army from May 1953 until April 1955 where he was deployed to South Korea for the entire enlistment. Moved to Bryan Texas in summer of 1962 where he and Arlen Crouch created the business Bryan Marine. Later he opened his own business as Bryan Outboard.
Besides running a successful business for 30 plus years he was also a professional boat race driver earning several World Championship Titles.
His parents Eulalia (Wolfe) Goehl and William M. Goehl; his daughter Carol Ann Ambrose; has sister Florence Goehl, brothers: Leroy, Marion, James, Ralph, Virgil and William all precede Freddie in death.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Wanneta Goehl: his children, Russel and wife Marge Goehl, Thomas and wife Ruth Goehl, Jeff and wife Darlene Goehl, Susan and husband Joe Gibson, his son-in-law Bobby Ambrose: his nine grandchildren and six, with one on the way, great-grandchildren and many close friends of the family.
Honoring Freddie's life, as Pallbearers are Travis Gibson, Ty Gibson, Cole Gibson, Matthew Hill, Christopher Woody, and Jarrod Ambrose; and honorary Pallbearer Trevor Goehl.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given to Hospice Brazos Valley In Memory of Russel Fredrick "Freddie" Goehl.
