Argentina Gonzales May 29, 1952 - March 31, 2020 Argentina Gonzales, 67, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Bryan. As a precautionary measure, visitation and services are private and in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station. Argentina was born to Eduardo Sánchez and Irma González, in Mexico. She was a woman of great faith and inner strength, a warrior of God. She loved her family unconditionally. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest treasure and she prayed for them daily. A great human being with immense strength and endless amount faith in God, she was loved and respected by many. Argentina spent her life creating her house in a home of love and faith. She was married to Rudy Cortez Gonzales for twenty years. Her parents; her son, Javier Arellano; her sister and brother-in-law Greselda and Reynaldo Ramos; all precede Argentina in death. She is survived by her husband, Rudy Gonzales; her children, Julio Cesar and wife Alma Arellano, Alma and husband Ruben Sanchez, Roy and wife Rebecca Arellano, Raul and wife Jessica Arellano, Irma Arellano and husband Mario Paez; her daughter-in-law, Martha Arellano; her brothers, Raul and wife Nelly Gonzalez, Noe And wife Aracely Rios, and Nero and wife Rosa Rios; her sisters, Gregoria Rios, Emma and husband Eric De Leon; her fifteen grandchildren; Janet, Jessica, Juliana, Karely, Leiry, Yajaira, Ruben, Chris, Ashton, Scarlet, Alex, Ricky, Mario, Brandon and Sophia; her eleven great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Argentina Gonzales 29 de Mayo de 1952 - 31 de Marzo de 2020 Argentina Gonzales, de 67 años, de Bryan, falleció el Martes 31 de Marzo de 2020 en Bryan. Como medida de precaución, las visitas y los servicios son privados y están a cargo de los Centros de Funerales y Cremación de Callaway-Jones, Bryan-College Station. Argentina nació de Eduardo Sánchez e Irma González, en México. Era una mujer de gran fe y fuerza interior, una guerrera de Dios. Ella amaba a su familia incondicionalmente. Sus hijos y nietos eran su mayor tesoro y ella oraba por ellos todos los días. Un gran ser humano con inmensa fuerza y mucha fe en Dios, amado y respetado por muchos. Argentina pasó su vida creando su casa en un hogar de amor y fe. Estuvo casada con Rudy Cortez Gonzales durante veinte años. Argentina dedicaba su tiempo a servir a Dios y ayudar a los demas, amaba compartir tiempo con sus hermanos y hermanas en Cristo. Sus padres; su hijo, Javier Arellano; su hermana y cuñado Greselda y Reynaldo Ramos; Todos preceden a Argentina en la muerte. Le sobreviven su esposo, Rudy Gonzales; sus hijos, Julio César y su esposa Alma Arellano, Alma y su esposo Rubén Sánchez, Roy y su esposa Rebecca Arellano, Raul y su esposa Jessica Arellano, Irma Arellano y su esposo Mario Páez; su nuera, Martha Arellano; sus hermanos, Raul y su esposa Nelly González, Noe y su esposa Aracely Ríos, y Nerón y su esposa Rosa Ríos; sus hermanas, Gregoria Rios, Ema y su esposo Eric De Leon; sus quince nietos; Janet, Jessica, Juliana, Karely, Leiry, Lorena, Ruben, Chris, Ashton, Scarlet, Alex, Ricky, Mario, Brandon y Sophia; sus once bisnietos; y otros parientes. Express condolences at CallawayJones. com Exprese sus condolencias con un en CallawayJones.com
