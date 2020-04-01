October 7, 1961 - March 28, 2020
Reyna Gonzalez, 58, of Bryan, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Bryan after a brave battle with cancer. As a precautionary measure, visitation and services are private and in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Reyna was born on October 7, 1961, in El Municipio de Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Gabino Colunga and Maria Gertrudis Sandoval-Colunga. She worked for the Bryan Independent School District for fifteen years. She loved her husband dearly and as a result had five children. Her thirteen grandchildren were the joy of her heart. She was a Godly woman who loved to be united with her family. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, knitting and shopping. She was very popular and had many friends. She loved going to get-togethers and spending time with the ones that loved her.
Her father, Gabino Colunga precedes her in death.
Reyna is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Luis Gonzalez, Sr.; her children, Luis Gerardo Gonzalez Jr. and his wife Vanessa, Reyna Noemi and her husband Jose Balandran, Anna Maria Gonzalez, Esther Gonzalez and her husband Luis Casillas, and Elizabeth and her husband Jose Francisco Silva; her mother Gertrudis-Sandoval her beloved thirteen grandchildren; Celeste, Estrella, Brianna, Joshua, Genesis, Jacob, Jared, Jonathan, Caleb, Aaron, Isabella, Elliana & Isaac.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately