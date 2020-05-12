Bette Goodman Bette Goodman, 77, of Marlin, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 6, at Adams Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. June 6, at First Christian Church in Marlin.

To plant a tree in memory of Bette Goodman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

