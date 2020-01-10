Marilyn Sue Green, 62, of College Station, formerly of Calvert, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at All Families Mortuary in Hearne. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at the funeral home.
Service information
11:00AM
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
10:00AM-11:00AM
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately