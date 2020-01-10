Marilyn Sue Green, 62, of College Station, formerly of Calvert, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at All Families Mortuary in Hearne. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Green, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
All Families Mortuary & Cremation Services - Hearne
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn 's Service begins.
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
All Families Mortuary & Cremation Services - Hearne
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn 's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.