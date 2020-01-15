September 29, 1938 - January 11, 2020
Raymond L. Greensage died of a much used and worn out heart on January 11, 2020. He was 81 years of age. His last day with us was full of all things he loved dearly, time with his cherished wife and family, a trip to Kroger's, plans to put out hay for his beloved cows, long conversations with friends, talk of next season's Bremond Tigers' football team, a little bit of bossing people, and falling asleep watching a good old Western show. He woke up in heaven with his mother and father (Mary and Sam Greensage), 2 sisters (Louise and Pauline) and 2 brothers (Bruno and Herman).
Raymond will wait patiently on his bride, Jo Nell (Watson) Greensage (something he is used to doing.) He will also look forward to reuniting later with his son (whom he loved and depended on), Jeff Greensage of Bryan and wife and children Sharon, Hannah and Tyler; his daughters (whom he loved and protected), Dawn Dittmar of Bryan and children Austen, Regan (and Will), Cade and Blake, Lisa McHargue of Lexington, Kentucky and children Trey and Mia, and Stacey Henderson of Lexington, Kentucky and husband and daughter Eliott and Eleanor. Raymond also leaves a sister, Willie May Wilganowski Feldman of Marlin, Texas and a brother, Daniel Greensage of Greenville, Texas.
Some may have thought Raymond to be a prideful man, but in reality, he just understood that he was always right. But he humbled himself to tolerate and love a wide range of dear friends. He worked for Shell Oil Co. for several years, then owned his own business, and was a life-long rancher (he loved his cows so much because they never offered an opinion and let him be the boss). Raymond and Jeff agreed on the sanctity of the Dallas Cowboys, but they enjoyed and looked forward to disagreeing on all other teams and all things political. Raymond expected his daughters to be strong and independent, and he taught all his children the value of hard work.
Raymond enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially when they learned enough from him to be competitive at cards and dominoes. Grandchildren were often part of Raymond's other passion, traveling. He was an avid supporter of the youth livestock program and was involved in helping his children, his grandchildren, and other young people appreciate animals, discipline, and healthy competition.
Raymond owned a farm in Bremond where he grew up and attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Bremond High School. He played football in high school and was the Homecoming King with the Homecoming Queen whom he loved and would later marry. That marriage lasted 58 years and 10 months to the day and it was the most important accomplishment and source of pride in Raymond's life. He will miss his life partner and she will miss him, but together they made a difference through their children, grandchildren, friends and family. That is a life well-lived and an important legacy Raymond leaves behind.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 507 East 26th Street Bryan, Texas 77803 entombment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
