June 21, 1944 - May 29, 2020
On Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan, Texas, Amalia "Molly" Guadalupe Herrera Grimaldo, 75, of Bryan, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A time for family to receive friends will be from 12 - 2 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN, followed by a service at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Rest-Ever Memorial Park.
Molly was one of ten children born to Manuel and Guadalupe Herrera, Sr. on June 21, 1944 in Bryan. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1962 and earned her Bachelors Degree at Mary Hardin Baylor College and Masters of Arts Degree at Texas Woman's University. She was a dedicated school teacher for forty-one years. She retired with 27 years of service at Bryan ISD. Molly has been active in church ministry since she was a young girl. She served faithfully at Christian Faith Baptist Church in Bryan, the church that her husband founded.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Leo Grimaldo; her parents; twin brother, Moses Herrera; sister, Eunice Bosquez; brothers, John and Richard Herrera; and stepson, Christopher Leo Grimaldo.
Molly is survived by her brothers, Manuel and wife Carolina, Andy and wife Julia, and Edward Herrera; sisters, Betty Herrera Martinez and Pauline Herrera Spencer and husband Kenneth; step-daughter, Batina Grimaldo Fewell; grandchildren, Heath, BrieYana, and Adam; great-grandson, Tarek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to the Pink Alliance of Brazos Valley.
Please visit Molly's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories.
